KISS Legend GENE SIMMONS - More Dates Added To Solo Tour

Gene Simmons Band, the touring act around KISS singer/bassist, Gene Simmons, recently announced a string of 2025 tour dates. The Demon has added three more dates to his tour with stops in Anaheim, Magna, and Rockford.

Simmons' tour dates can be found below, and tickets are available via genesimmons.com.

Tour dates:

April

3 – House Of Blues – Anaheim, CA

5 – The Event at Graton Resort & Casino – Rohnert Park, CA

10 – The Great Saltair – Magna, UT

25 – Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL

26 – Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore

28 - The Moon - Tallahassee, FL

29 – Florida Theater – Jacksonville, FL

30 – Hard Rock Live – Orlando, FL

May

3 - Beaver Dam Amphitheater - Beaver Dam, KY

5 - Basie - Red Bank, NJ

6 – Wellmont – Montclair, NJ

8 – Wind Creek Casino – Bethlehem, PA

9 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

15 – Fallsview Casino – Niagara Falls, ON

18 – Hard Rock – Rockford, IL

20 – Brown County Music Center – Nashville, IN

22 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX

23 – Tobin Center – San Antonio, TX

24 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

Simmons is featured on the soundtrack for the 2024 film, Regan, performing the jazz standard, "Stormy Weather", written by Harold Arlen and Ted Koehler. The official video for the song can be found below.

About Reagan:

From dusty small-town roots, to the glitter of Hollywood, and then on to commanding the world stage, Reagan is a cinematic journey of overcoming the odds. Told through the voice of Viktor Petrovich, a former KGB agent whose life becomes inextricably linked with Ronald Reagan's when Reagan first caught the Soviets’ attention as an actor in Hollywood, this film offers a perspective as unique as it is captivating.

Dennis Quaid brings to life a story that transcends the boundaries of a traditional biopic, offering a profound exploration of the enduring impact of the power of one man who overcame the odds, sustained by the love of a woman who supported him in his journey.