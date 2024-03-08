KISS To Release Creatures Of The Night 40th Anniversary Edition In 9LP Vinyl Box Set Next Month

In 2022, KISS celebrated the 40th anniversary of Creatures Of The Night, one of the band’s defining works, with a massive super deluxe version of the album. Originally released as a CD collection, KISS have announced the vinyl version, the Creatures Of The Night 40th 9LP Super Deluxe Edition, will be released on April 26.

The anniversary edition boasts an astounding 103 total tracks with 75 tracks being unreleased on vinyl. Two limited edition e-commerce exclusives will be released, a Glow-In-The-Dark vinyl edition and a 180-gram black vinyl edition. The 180-gram black vinyl edition will be limited to 2000 units worldwide, while the Glow-In-The-Dark vinyl edition will be limited to 1000, with each box uniquely numbered.

LP1 will feature the original album, newly remastered in 2022. LPs 2-5 feature 34 demos, rarities & outtakes including gems like “Deadly Weapon (Penny Lane Demo),” “Not For The Innocent (Demo)” and “Betrayed (Outtake).” LPs 6-9 highlight 26 incredible, soundboard live recordings from the Creatures ‘82/’83 Tour and 7 super rare tour sound effects, all recorded and archived by the Creatures Tour sound engineer Harry Witz. The second side on LP9 features no music and is enhanced with the first-ever KISS band image silkscreen printed on vinyl. The Blu-ray Audio disc showcases the Atmos and 5.1 surround mix plus the high-resolution newly remastered 1982 stereo mix of the original album.

Additionally, the Super Deluxe box features an extensive array of bonus KISS collectibles, including an 80-page Hardcover Book with Extensive Liner Notes by Ken Sharp and a treasure trove of unreleased photos and imagery, a Creatures Of The Night 1982 Press Kit, as well as a series of posters, prints, buttons, and more.

Pre-order here.