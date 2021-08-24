KISS Unites With Opening Act DAVID GARIBALDI And SPIN To Raise Funds For Crew Nation Through Prizeo Live! Partnership During The End Of The Road Tour

KISS are partnering with world-renowned visual artist David Garibaldi, SPIN and leading sweepstakes platform Prizeo to raise funds for Crew Nation at the North American stops on the final leg of their End Of The Road Tour.

After having raised over $600,000 on the first leg of the tour, Garibaldi will return as the opening act for KISS by painting live portraits of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ on-stage prior to each KISS concert on their final run. At each concert, fans in attendance will have the opportunity to donate $10 to Crew Nation to enter to win Garibaldi’s painting from that night, through Prizeo’s in-venue functionality Prizeo Live! For larger donations, fans earn additional entries to the charity sweepstakes.

“We are thrilled to be giving the KISS Army the ultimate celebration with our biggest and best shows yet. The End Of The Road Tour would not be possible without our hardworking crews, and we are incredibly grateful to be partnering with Crew Nation, as we continue to do our part in helping support the music industry & live music crews,” said KISS.

As a proud promotion & marketing partner for the End of The Road Tour, SPIN will join KISS in their efforts to raise funds for Crew Nation, by utilizing their media presence and sponsors to drive awareness to the organization.

KISS and Prizeo joined forces for the first leg of the End Of The Road Tour to pilot the Prizeo Live! in-venue product, as a fun way to engage concertgoers in KISS’s philanthropic efforts.

"Prizeo is proud to be partnering again with KISS and David Garibaldi, this time raising funds for Crew Nation,” said Charity Network Vice President Nichol Carlson. “Our friends in the music industry were among the workers most impacted by the global lockdowns over the last 18 months, and we welcome the opportunity to help these incredible members of the live touring industry as they turn the lights back on.”

KISS and Garibaldi will be performing and fundraising for the current leg of the End of The Road Tour, August 18 through October 9.

To enter to win, just donate a minimum of $10 to Crew Nation in support of their amazing work supporting essential music venue staff and crew that have been out of work for over a year. If you want to give more, you’ll get extra entries and score some cool KISS memorabilia.

To learn more and buy tickets for the End Of The Road Tour, visit LiveNation.com. For more about Prizeo and its Prizeo Live! technology, visit Prizeo.com.