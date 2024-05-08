KITTIE To Release Fire Album In June; "Vultures" Music Video Streaming

Canadian bashers, Kittie, will release their new album, Fire, on June 21 via Sumerian Records. Pre-order the album here, pre-save here.

In addition to announcing their new album, Kittie have also released a music video for the new single, "Vultures". Find the clip below.

Fire tracklisting:

"Fire"

"I Still Wear This Crown"

"Falter"

"Vultures"

"We Are Shadows"

"Wound"

"One Foot In The Grave"

"Are You Entertained?"

"Grime"

"Eyes Wide Open"

"Vultures" video:

"We Are Shadows" video:

"Eyes Wide Open" video:

Kittie recently announced an exclusive run of North American headline dates. The long-awaited shows will see the band perform in five cities across the US and Canada this July and August, giving fans a very special and rare chance to see the band play a full headline set.

Each show will feature a different supporting lineup (full details below), ensuring a unique experience for Kittie fans in each city. Tickets are available at kittie.net.

2024 Exclusive Headline Shows:

July

12 - Toronto, ON - History (w/ Vile Creature)

19 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square (w/ Unearth, Within The Ruins and Stabbing)

August

2 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (w/ Upon A Burning Body)

4 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory (w/ Upon A Burning Body)

23 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall (w/ VCTMS and Conquer Divide)

Festival Appearances:

May

10 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

18 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

July

6 - Quebec City, QC - Festival d'Été de Québec

August

24 - Jackson, MI - Havoc Festival