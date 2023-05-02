KIX Drummer JIMMY CHALFANT Rejoins Band Live For First Time Since November Stage Collapse; Video

KIX drummer, Jimmy “Chocolate” Chalfant, collapsed onstage toward the end of the band's November 18, 2022 concert at the Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg, VA, apparently suffering a heart attack. Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr. Big) has been filling in for Chalfant for the band's live shows.

On Sunday (April 30), Chalfant was back on stage with KIX for one song during their show on this year's Monsters Of Rock cruise. Fan-filmed video of Jimmy performing "Cold Blood" with the band can be seen below, courtesy of YouTube user, Andrew Shaner.

KIX perform next at the M3 Rock Festival 2023, taking place May 6 - 7 in Columbia, MD. You can find the band's complete live itinerary here.