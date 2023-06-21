KK's PRIEST Announce UK Tour Dates With Special Guests PAUL DI'ANNO And BURNING WITCHES
June 21, 2023, an hour ago
Judas Priest founding member, songwriter and guitarist, K.K. Downing, has announced that KKs Priest will perform a string of UK dates in October, with support from Paul Di'Anno & Burning Witches.
General tickets for the "Priests, Killers & Witches" dates go on sale this Friday, June 23, and priority tickets are available at O2 venues now.
Tour dates:
October
7 - Birmingham, England - O2 Institute
8 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3
10 - Nottingham, England - Rock City
11 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz
12 - London, England - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
(Photo - George Chin)