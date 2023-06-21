KK's PRIEST Announce UK Tour Dates With Special Guests PAUL DI'ANNO And BURNING WITCHES

Judas Priest founding member, songwriter and guitarist, K.K. Downing, has announced that KKs Priest will perform a string of UK dates in October, with support from Paul Di'Anno & Burning Witches.

General tickets for the "Priests, Killers & Witches" dates go on sale this Friday, June 23, and priority tickets are available at O2 venues now.

Tour dates:

October

7 - Birmingham, England - O2 Institute

8 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3

10 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

11 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz

12 - London, England - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

(Photo - George Chin)