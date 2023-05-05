KK'S PRIEST, APRIL WINE, ACE FREHLEY, ACCEPT, QUIET RIOT Among First Acts Confirmed For Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2024

The first acts have been announced for the 12 annual Monsters Of Rock Cruise. Appropriately dubbed "The Dirty Dozen", the five-day/five-night cruise is set to depart out of Miami, Florida on March 2, and return on March 7.

Acts confirmed (in alphabetical order): Accept, April Wine, Armored Saint, Crazy Lixx, The Darkness, Faster Pussycat, Firehouse, Ace Frehley, H.E.A.T., KK's Priest, Quiet Riot, Joe Satriani, Slaughter, TNT, Vixen, Winger, Y&T.

(KK's Priest photo - George Chin)