KORPIKLAANI Release Cover Of BONEY M's "Gotta Go Home"; Music Video

Finnish folk metal superstars, Korpiklaani, return with a very special single today, before heading out on tour through Brazil, Argentina, and Chile. Accompanied by a totally fun video, the Finns proudly present their take on Bony M’s "Gotta Go Home" to get you in a party mood during the dark season of the year.

Jonne Järvelä, a fan since his childhood, says: "When I was a kid there weren’t so many good albums in my parents' vinyl collection. But I found something I really liked: it was Roadrunner by Hurriganes, which I was listening to almost every day since I was still in diapers. CCR and Boney M. were also on my very limited playlist at the time. 'Gotta Go Home' was somehow funny. Much more fun than 'The Rivers Of Babylon', which I also liked. Then our drummer Samuli came up with it and was very excited about the idea to cover it. I have the same moves in our video which I practised hundreds of times in my childhood days with my tennis racket in front of the mirror."

Stream the single here, and watch the video below: