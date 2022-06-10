KREATOR Debut Music Video For New Single "Become Immortal"

The mighty Kreator have released a music video for "Become Immortal", the new single from the band's new album, Hate Über Alles (out now).

Says Kreator: "The video is based on the lyrics, which is a full circle look back through the years and celebrating our early beginnings, through to the release of our latest record, Hate Über Alles."

For 37 years, Kreator has spear-headed a thrash metal crusade, inspiring generations of metal heads and musicians alike. The collision of traditional and contemporary values is a sentiment that Mille Petrozza has breathed in to the soul of this monumental new album; recruiting visionary producer Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Cavalera Conspiracy, Ghostmane and Turnstile) from Philadelphia to work with the band at the legendary Hansa Studio in Berlin. “Hate Über Alles” features gorgeously grim cover artwork by renowned artist Eliran Kantor (Testament, Thy Art Is Murder, Helloween), serving a bold statement against hate and division in today's society.

Mille Petrozza comments: "Hate Über Alles reflects the time we’re living in. Everything is really loud and aggressive. The way we communicate has changed, thanks to social media. It causes a lot of imbalance. The world is in a state of disrepair. Life is not harmonic right now, it’s disharmonic… that’s where I was going with the title."

Get the new album here.

Tracklist:

"Sergio Corbucci Is Dead"

"Hate Über Alles"

"Killer Of Jesus"

"Crush The Tyrants"

"Strongest Of The Strong"

"Become Immortal"

"Conquer And Destroy"

"Midnight Sun"

"Demonic Future"

"Pride Comes Before The Fall"

"Dying Planet"

"Midnight Sun" video:

"Strongest Of The Strong" video:

"Hate Über Alles" video:

"Hate Über Alles" behind the scenes: