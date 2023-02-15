KREATOR - Limited Edition "Bloody Demon" Signed Art Print Available

Kreator have announced the release of a new "Bloody Demon" exclusive art print, hand-signed by Mille Petrozza. The print is available in limited quantities, here. Grab one while you can!

Ahead of their long awaited State Of Unrest tour together, Kreator and Lamb Of God offered a special surprise for fans, releasing the blistering joint single, "State Of Unrest" via Bloodblast.

When the initial State Of Unrest tour was postponed in March 2020 due to the global pandemic, Mark Morton (Lamb Of God) and Mille Petrozza (Kreator) connected and began working on a song together. After the music was completed, they enlisted Riley Gale (Power Trip) to sing the vocal. Power Trip was intended to be the original opening band of the State Of Unrest tour. Tragically, Riley Gale passed away in August 2020 before he was able to record his vocal on the song.

After the further postponement of the State Of Unrest tour, Kreator and Lamb Of God came together to finish and record the song with D. Randall Blythe (Lamb Of God) and Mille Petrozza on vocals. Proceeds from the single will be donated to Dallas Hope Charities in Riley Gale's name, an organization he was involved with and cared deeply about.

Get "State Of Unrest" here. Watch a lyric video for the single below:

The State Of Unrest tour begins tonight, February 15, in Munich, Germany and closes in the UK at London's OVO Wembley Arena on March 21. The London show was forced to move date and venue due to the temporary closure of O2 Brixton Academy, though all original tickets remain valid. Additional London tickets due to the larger capacity are on sale at livenation.co.uk/artist-lamb-of-god-765 with other original UK dates already sold out. Regretfully, due to venue availability and scheduling issues, the original Glasgow show remains cancelled.

The band are pleased to slot in an exclusive underplay show at Norwich UEA on Saturday March 11, with Brit upstarts Heriot kicking the night off - tickets are available now.

Special guests for Lamb Of God's headline London show only will be Kreator and Syloses. At all other UK headline dates (exc Norwich), which are unaffected by the Brixton closure, special guests will be Kreator and Municipal Waste.