KREATOR Release Video For "Hate Über Alles" (Live In Chile)

Kreator has dropped a powerful live video for the title song of their most recent album, Hate Über Alles, taken from their monumental performance in Chile in April 2023. Fans can relive the mayhem and massive circle pits that erupted throughout the night, showcasing the raw energy that only Kreator and their Chilean Hordes can command.

This video is a preview of Kreator’s full live performance in Chile, which will be released as a live album via streaming services on November 19.

The Klash Of The Titans makes its triumphant return to North America. Fans will enjoy an epic night of metal with thrash royalty Kreator and Testament co-headlining the run. The 34-date trek will make its way across the US and will include seven Canadian dates before concluding in San Francisco on October 27. Joining the night are special guests Bay Area death metal pioneers and labelmates Possessed.

Tickets and VIP packages for the tour can be purchased here. Remaining dates are listed below.

October

1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

3 - Toronto, ON Canada - History

4 - Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus

5 - New Haven, CT - College Street

6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre

11 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino

12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

13 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

15 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec

20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center

24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield