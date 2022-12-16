KROKUS' Chris Von Rohr On Worst Band He's Ever Toured With - "TWISTED SISTER And QUIET RIOT... Basically All Those Poser Bands Which Had No Voice"

Krokus founding member, Chris Von Rohr, is featured in a new interview with Metal Edge, in which he discusses poseur ‘80s bands, the ‘weird’ "Screaming In The Night" video, and the Krokus album that should be burned. An excerpt from the chat follows...

Metal Edge: Out of all the tours Krokus have done, what band was the best to tour with?

Von Rohr: "We played with Judas Priest, whom we admired because they were a very tight band with a really great front man in Rob Halford. He also sang backing vocals on one of our tracks, 'Ready To Burn', on the Headhunter album. We really loved Priest, and Priest and Krokus together were unbelievably great."

Metal Edge: And the worst?

Von Rohr: "Twisted Sister! And also, Quiet Riot... basically all those poser bands which had no voice and no, you know... I mean at the time there were so many hair bands and so many poseur bands and this and that, but we were more like a band like AC/DC or the Stones. We came out of that blues and riff rock thing, and we counted on a strong voice, yet with all those bands they just screamed! They had no real singers. Give me a break. It was not the quality we liked to hear. When we played with bands like AC/DC or Priest there was a certain quality there. All those poseur bands of the ‘80s, they were not our cup of tea."

Read the complete interview at Metal Edge.

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)