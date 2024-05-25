KROKUS Confirmed For Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2025

Sailing from Miami, Florida, March 5 - 10, the 2025 Monsters of Rock Cruise will visit two unforgettable ports of call, Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau, Bahamas aboard the luxurious Norwegian Joy.

Veteran Swiss rockers Krokus have now been confirmed for the cruise. Vocalist Marc Storace has shared the following message:

"Three times is the charm! In 2015 we rocked ‘the boat’ for the first time, in 2020 a second time just weeks before the Covid outbreak and now for a third time in 2025 to commemorate our 50th anniversary. Let’s celebrate together!"

The line-up now includes Cold Sweat, Eclipse, Faster Pussycat, Hardcore Superstar, Hurricane, Jared James Nichols, Krokus, L.A. Guns, Liliac, Lynch Mob, Massive Wagons, Michael Monroe, MSG, Midnite City, Pretty Maids, Queensrÿche, Rose Tattoo, Shiraz Lane, Sisters Doll, Slaughter, Stephen Pearcy's Ratt, Tesla, The Answer, The Bites, The Cruel Intentions, The Iron Maidens, Tyketto, Vandenberg, Wig Wam, Wildstreet, and Winger.

