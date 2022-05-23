KURT COBAIN’s IRON MAIDEN “Killers” Skateboard Sells At Auction

According to American Songwriter, Kurt Cobain’s personally drawn 1985 Iron Maiden “Killers” skateboard deck artwork featuring the Iron Maiden mascot "Eddie" sold this weekend during Julien’s Auctions being held at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York. During this time, Kurt aimed to create custom artwork on skateboard decks and t-shirts as a way of earning money. In a letter of authenticity, a friend of the skateboard's owner who witnessed the artwork being completed noted that, "Kurt was staying at my parent's house on 1st Street in Aberdeen, Washington", and this is where he created this piece.





Other items included the Fender Mustang electric guitar he played in Nirvana’s iconic “Smells Like Teen Spirit” music video for $4.5 million; Johnny Cash’s 1956 Martin brand, model D-21 acoustic guitar, which sold for an astounding $437,500; Madonna’s pink Marilyn Monroe-inspired gown and accessories from the 1984 “Material Girl” music video, which sold for $287,500; Bruce Springsteen’s handwritten “Born to Run” lyrics, which sold for $44,800; and Waylon Jennings’ custom Fender Telecaster, which sold for $179,200. All auctioned items totaled $15 million in sales for Julien’s Auctions.

In honor of the upcoming Mental Health Awareness Month in May, a portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit “Kicking The Stigma,” the Indianapolis Colts and the Jim Irsay family’s national initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders and to remove the stigma too often associated with these illnesses.

