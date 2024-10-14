KURT DEIMER Added to SEBASTIAN BACH's Child Within The Man North American Tour Through November ​    　

Kurt Deimer has been added to Sebastian Bach's Child Within The Man North American tour through November. Dates and venues are listed in Deimer's official tour poster, which can be found below.

Kurt's newest single, "Dance", released on March 1, 2024, is a testament to resilience and the ability to find inspiration in challenging circumstances. The single is a precursor to his highly anticipated debut album, And So It Begins.., slated for release later this year. Stream "Dance" here.

Kurt unveiled the music video, captured against the stunning backdrop of a Los Angeles rooftop. Directed by the visionary Kurt Deimer himself, the video seamlessly weaves together captivating imagery and dynamic visuals.

In a world that seems to be spiraling out of control, Kurt Deimer is a man with a very clear mission: Work Hard, Rock Hard, Play Hard and Spread Positivity. In fact, his mantra could be summed up: “Take the high road, do the right thing, encourage others.” It sounds like a tall order these days in a world full of warring factions.

Deimer, for his part, describes his work as good old fashioned rock and roll. “And it’s as good a vehicle as any for spreading good vibes,” he says. “I’m here to encourage others to treat people with respect, dignity and kindness,” he says. “I’ve been through a lot of things in my life and I try to share that with others and be a beacon of hope for my listeners.”

That positivity and perseverance has paid off for the native of Cincinnati, Ohio. He’s not only launched a movie franchise, Hellbilly Hollow, by filming and starring in a feature length horror film of the same name. He’s also recorded more than two dozen songs with legendary producer Chris Lord-Alge (Green Day, James Brown, The Rolling Stones), his management team includes Brian Wheat, bassist of Tesla who discovered him while opening for Tesla.

Chris Lord-Alge says he was drawn to Kurt’s originality as an artist. “I saw something completely different in Kurt, and that was the lure for me. He isn’t a typical rock or country artist – I love hearing him talk and narrating a story, and I was drawn to taking those stories and helping turn them into music. He’s a personality, he’s someone you want to talk to.”

Things have not always been positive in Deimer’s world. At age 20, as a young rock vocalist, he found himself in the grips of drug addiction. He later discovered he was using substances to medicate an underlying anxiety condition. At that young age, he quit drugs, got help for his anxiety and never looked back.

He eventually started buying and selling rental properties and used that money to start the first of several successful companies he owns. Despite making his mark in the business world, Deimer didn’t feel ready to settle down and “join the country club and play golf all day” – so at an age when most people start thinking about slowing down, he started to speed up.

Inspired by the artists that helped shape him – Boston, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bob Marley and AC/DC, to name just a few – he started writing song lyrics.

Inspired by his love of movies and acting roles in films, including the 2018 Halloween remake – where his character was killed by Michael Myers – and John Travolta’s Trading Paint, he started hashing out a movie concept that became his eventual Hellbilly Hollow feature film and franchise.

Deimer has supported Geoff Tate on an expansive cross-country tour that highlighted material from his debut EP, that came out in November, 2021, which includes a duet with Tate and a trilogy of music videos directed by Scottish filmmaker Paul Boyd (Sting, Deadmau5, The Cult) that spotlight Deimer’s cinematic vision and charismatic presence. Along with many other supporting shows including Tesla, Drowning Pool and Yngwie Malmsteen all this within the first two years of touring.

For Deimer, the inspiration is to make the world a better place one song at a time, singing about the ills of the 21st century and offering solutions instead of excuses. “When people listen to my music, I want to help them decompress and feel better after a brutal day. That’s what music always did for me, and that’s what we need more of today.”

For further details, visit Kurt Deimer on Facebook.

(Photo - Ross Halfin Photography)