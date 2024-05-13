KVAEN - Get To Know The Band With New Video

Kvaen will release their third album, and first for Metal Blade Records, The Formless Fires, on June 21. Get to know the band in this new video:

There are many great extreme metal bands in Sweden, but only one from Kalix. This remote beauty spot near the Finnish border, on the northernmost shores of the Baltic, is home to Jacob Björnfot, creative mastermind behind melodic black/death metal project, Kvaen.

A sumptuous but bitingly intense exploration of beauty and violence, Kvaen's The Formless Fires is a melodic black metal masterwork radiating an inspirational sense of place. Even more than 2020's folky, speed metal-infused debut The Funeral Pyre or 2022's compelling, expansive follow-up, The Great Below, the vast pine woods and icy lakes are powerfully evoked in the elemental gloom riffs, chilly melodies, and windswept solos running through these eight mighty songs.

Assisting in this record's immersive sweep are Björnfot's fascinating lyrics. Like many Swedish songwriters, his use of English reveals a love and care for the language that few native speakers even bother to rival. If this album seems less intimate and more universal than the raw candor of its predecessor, it's only because Björnfot's knack for allegory has improved. Illuminating some of the lyrical themes, Björnfot asserts "I love mythology. ‘Basilisk' is, for example, the king of serpents but is rarely mentioned by the mainstream. 'The Perpetual Darkness' is about being born different from those who are 'normal.' It is also about being a lone wolf and banished from society. That song has become a personal favorite of mine." Additionally, “De Dödas Sång (Song Of The Dead)” tackles the disturbing theme of Ättestupa, the ancient Norse suicide ritual whereby elderly villagers jump to their deaths from sheer precipices.

Comments Björnfot on the record's eponymous opening track and first single, "'The Formless Fires' was actually written for another project of mine featuring members from Dissection, Lord Belial, Sacramentum, and Naglfar but I convinced myself to keep it for the next Kvaen album instead and I'm glad I did - this is one of my top favorites off the new album."

All instrumentation on The Formless Fires was composed and performed by Björnfot with the exception of drums which were resoundingly hammered by ex-Amon Amarth basher Frederik Andersson. The record features the guest solos of Sebastian Ramstedt (Necrophobic) on "Traverse The Nether" and Chaq Mol (Dark Funeral) on "The Wings Of Death."

The Formless Fires will be available on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl in the following color variants:

- 180g Black

- Dark Midnight Blue Marbled

- Copper Orange Marbled - Ltd. 400

- Dark Violet Marbled - Sound Pollution Exclusive Ltd. 300

- Fiery Orange Red Splatter - Ltd. 300

- Blue Black & White Splatter - Ltd. 200

Pre-order at metalblade.com.

Tracklisting:

“The Formless Fires”

“Traverse The Nether”

“Tornets Sång”

“The Ancient Gods”

“Basilisk”

“De Dödas Sång”

“The Perpetual Darkness”

“The Wings Of Death”

“The Formless Fires” video:

Kvaen:

Jacob Björnfot - everything

Kvaen Live Lineup:

Jacob Björnfot - vocals/guitars

Kristian Gustavsson - guitars

Rasmus Rova - guitars

Per Lindström - bass

Fredrik Andersson - drums