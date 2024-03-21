L.A. GUNS - High Quality Fan-Filmed Live Footage From March 2024 Show In Buffalo, NY Surfaces Online

On March 13, 2024, L.A. Guns opened for KK's Priest at the Town Ballroom in Buffalo, NY. Fan-filmed footage of the band's nine-song set, which can be seen below, has since appeared online, and been shared by LAG on their official Facebook page, along with the comment, "Here's what we've been up to."

L.A. Guns setlist - March 13, 2024 - The Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY:

"Cannonball"

"Electric Gypsy"

"Over The Edge"

"You Betray"

"Sex Action"

"Speed"

"Never Enough"

"The Ballad Of Jayne"

"Rip And Tear"

Remaining dates on the Return Of The Sinner USA Tour 2024, featuring KK's Priest, L.A. Guns, and Burning Witches, are as listed:

March

22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

23 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre

24 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

The complete tour schedule for L.A. Guns can be found at this location.

L.A. Guns is:

Phil Lewis - lead vocals

Tracii Guns - lead guitar

Ace Von Johnson - rhythm guitar

Johnny Martin - bass guitar

Shawn Duncan - drums