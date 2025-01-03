Label Issues Statement On Death Of VORAATH Drummer JOSHUA NASSARU WARD - "This News Comes As A Harsh Blow To Everyone Who Knew Him Professionally And Personally"

The metal community is mourning the sad news of drummer, composer, and storyteller Joshua Nassaru Ward (age 37) who passed away on New Year's Eve night December 31st after his car with him, his fiance Amanda Lynn Leroux, and two friends, Audrey Ross and Jade Burton were struck by a drunk driver on Cooley Bridge Road in Belton, South Carolina. Ward leaves behind a young son Kai. A GoFundMe has been created to aid in funeral costs, please donate here.

Ward was a pinnacle force in the Carolina metal scene known for his musical adventures in Enthean, Rapheumets Well, Xael, Olkoth, and Voraath (Exitus Stratagem Records) along with being a drum tech for bands Nile and Terrorizer, plus being endorsed by Los Cabos Drumsticks and Saluda Cymbals. He had a strong passion for drumming, sci-fi lore, directing videos, martial arts, and giving back to the community with his recent humanitarian efforts delivering aid during recent floods. His memory will be forever cherished by his family and extended metal family across the United States and beyond. He was a beloved friend to all. His genuine generosity and to lead with kindness to all were one of his most beloved characteristics. Rest In Power \m/\m/ Drum Eternally On The Other Side!

Jason Fisher of Exitus Stratagem Records comments: "It is with a heavy heart that the ExSR family reports that we have lost one of our own. Joshua Ward, the drummer and creative genius behind the band, Voraath passed away in an automobile accident on December 31st. This news comes as a harsh blow to everyone who knew him professionally and personally. Besides his stellar work with Voraath, he had also been spending time with us, putting in extra work at the label. We will miss Joshua for many reasons, from his inexhaustible imagination and passion for Voraath and its universe to his kindness and his infectious laugh. Voraath was in the process of recording new music and was about to unleash an entirely new webpage of lore for their universe. We will work with the band as they decide their next steps. A friend of Joshua’s has set up a GoFundMe page to help defray the expenses of Joshua’s funeral. We at ExSR will miss our friend and colleague."

Transporting you through a portal of sci-fi storytelling and extreme music, Voraath unleashed their first full-length, Vol 1: The Hymn of the Hunters, in June 2024 on Exitus Stratagem Records (EXSR). Brutal yet epic metal, the level of detail that Voraath has emphasized on this record exposes a grand story of interdimensional worlds and cosmic entities warring while paying homage to their culture in the Appalachian Mountains of the Carolinas.

"This album is an investment of thought and emotion. We want to immerse the listener in another world. It’s heavy yet sad, brutal yet immersive, so we hope to take everyone on a journey. That journey is scored with metal! We think this album will be something unique, a whirlwind of emotions and an auditory odyssey. We capsulated real events in our lives and laced them through our complex musical universe. We want the fans to feel the music, and ride along with us on this musical journey through our dystopian planet." adds the band.

An odyssey of hardship, betrayal, survival, and cosmic tales, Vol 1: The Hymn of the Hunters is recommended for fans of Septic Flesh, Gojira, and Fleshgod Apocalypse, and is available at the following links:

