LAMB OF GOD Release Sacrament (15th Anniversary) Digital Reissue; "Making Of Sacrament" Documentary Streaming

In celebration of the 15th anniversary of Lamb Of God’s massive Sacrament album, Epic Records has issued an anniversary edition of the album and a "making of" documentary.

The remastered Sacrament (15th Anniversary) contains the original album tracks, as well as previously unreleased bonus live tracks recorded at House of Vans Chicago in the band’s only live performance of 2020. The album is available digitally now, with a vinyl edition slated for early next year. The “Making Of Sacrament” feature, originally included on the Walk with Me in Hell DVD, can be found below.

Originally released on August 22, 2006, Sacrament debuted at #8 and sold nearly 65,000 copies in its first week. The album spawned the popular track “Redneck,” which brought Lamb Of God their first Grammy award nomination for “Best Metal Performance.” The album was certified Gold by the RIAA in September of 2019.

Sacrament (15th Anniversary) tracklisting:

"Walk With Me In Hell"

"Again We Rise"

"Redneck"

"Pathetic"

"Foot To The Throat"

"Descending"

"Blacken The Cursed Sun"

"Forgotten (Lost Angels)"

"Requiem"

"More Time To Kill"

"Beating On Death’s Door"

"Walk With Me In Hell" (Live From House Of Vans Chicago)*

"Redneck" (Live From House Of Vans Chicago)*

"Descending" (Live From House Of Vans Chicago)*

* Previously unavailable on DSPs