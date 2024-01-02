LARS ERIC MATTSSON Shares Evolution Album Sampler Video

Guitarist Lars Eric Mattsson has released a third and final sampler for his new album, Evolution, out now via Lion Music. Check it out below:

Evolution, released back in August, showcases a slightly renewed sonic landscape. The arrangements are boosted by strings, orchestral percussion and a large choir on many of the pieces.

"Where Are You” was based on an unfinished demo from 1994. ”Somewhere” was recorded and written in February 2021, while everything else was recorded and written between February - June 2023.

Tracklisting:

"Fighting The Good Fight"

"Lies"

"Sail On"

"Somewhere"

"Stand Up"

"We Are One"

"Still Alone"

"Where Are You?"

"Knockin’ Me Off My Feet"

"Luciana"

"Still In My Dreams"

"Down This Path"

"Somewhere" video: