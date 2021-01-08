LAS CRUCES Drummer PAUL DE LEON Dead At 52

Las Cruces Drummer Paul De Leon has died due to Covid on January 6. Las Cruces guitarist George Trevino wrote on the band's Facebook page, "This is the hardest post I’ve had to post on this page but I’m saddened to report the passing of our drummer and brother Paul De Leon. He passed away today after battling Covid. Rest In Peace my dear friend and Metal Brother. You will never be forgotten. We love you. RIP."

Trevino founded Las Cruces back in 1994 in San Antonio, Texas and has since made his mark across The Lone Star State and the American doom-metal scene. Daniel Bukszpan, author of The Encyclopedia Of Heavy Metal, acknowledges Las Cruces as "one of the genre's leading proponents."