LA’s Gates Of Metal Festival III Set Times Announced For HEATHEN, VICIOUS RUMORS, RIOT And More
October 1, 2023, an hour ago
Los Angeles, California’s own original true heavy metal festival – Gates Of Heavy Metal Festival – returns on October 14 and October 15, 2023 and features underground heavy metal legends alongside the hottest, current and up and coming metal acts.
Traditional - thrash - power - speed - death - black - doom - NWOTHM - and classic heavy metal bands represented on two stages over two glorious days. The venue features a fan friendly open air stage and a badass indoor stage...plus metal merchants, vendors, 5 bars, and food options all presented in an all ages European style heavy metal festival.
The fest will take place at the Garden Amphitheater. It is conveniently located near the Santa Ana, Long Beach, and LAX airports.
Bands due to perform include:
Riot
Heathen
Hail Mary (The Original Triple Axe Attack - Performing a Classic Leatherwolf set)
Vicious Rumors
Siglos (Featuring Sin Quirin formerly of Ministry)
Resistance
Ironflame
Hell Fire
Anger As Art
Haunt
Fueled By Fire
Stygian Crown
Ruthless
Bonded By Blood
Saber
Adamantis
Intranced
Set times can be viewed below.