LA’s Gates Of Metal Festival Returns With RIOT, HEATHEN, VICIOUS RUMORS, And More

Los Angeles, California’s own original true heavy metal festival – Gates Of Heavy Metal Festival – returns on October 14 and October 15, 2023 and features underground heavy metal legends alongside the hottest, current and up and coming metal acts.

Traditional - thrash - power - speed - death - black - doom - NWOTHM - and classic heavy metal bands represented on two stages over two glorious days. The venue features a fan friendly open air stage and a badass indoor stage...plus metal merchants, vendors, 5 bars, and food options all presented in an all ages European style heavy metal festival.

The fest will take place at the Garden Amphitheater. It is conveniently located near the Santa Ana, Long Beach, and LAX airports.

The first 200 early bird presale 2 day passes are available at Ticketweb.

Confirmed bands to perform:

Riot

Heathen

Hail Mary (The Original Triple Axe Attack - Performing a Classic LEATHERWOLF Set)

Vicious Rumors

Siglos (Featuring SIN QUIRIN formerly of Ministry)

Resistance

Ironflame

Hell Fire

Anger As Art

Haunt

Fueled By Fire

Stygian Crown

Ruthless

Bonded By Blood

Saber

Adamantis

Intranced