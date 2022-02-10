LAST IN LINE Sign With earMUSIC; Six Songs For New Album Complete

Last In Line - Vivian Campbell, Vinny Appice, Andrew Freeman and Phil Soussan - reveale in January that they were back in the studio recording their upcoming third album, expected in late 2022.

Guesting on Waste Some Time With Jason Green on February 4th, Appice revealed the band has completed six songs for the record and have signed a deal with earMUSIC, which is home for artists including Deep Purple and Alice Cooper. The new album is slated to be released later this year.

Since the inception of the band in 2011, when the original Dio band consisting of Vivian Campbell, Vinny Appice and Jimmy Bain rejoined forces along with esteemed vocalist Andrew Freeman to perform the classic Dio songs they originally wrote and recorded, the band has come a long way and taken a life of its own fueled by the support of the fans around the world.

Last In Line have overcome hardships with the unexpected passing of Jimmy Bain in 2016 and other various members changes, but have soldiered on along with renowned bassist Phil Soussan (Ozzy Osbourne) and have built this band into a heavy contender today.

Last In Line released their sophomore album, II, in February 2019 via Frontiers Music Srl. Stay tuned for updates.