Late WHITESNAKE Legend BERNIE MARSDEN's Working Man Album To Be Released Posthumously In November; "Being Famous" Single Streaming

Original Whitesnake guitarist, Bernie Marsden, passed away on August 23 at the age of 72. Back in June, Marsden completed work on his new album, Working Man, which will be released posthumously on November 24.

Working Man's first single, "Being Famous", is out now and available for streaming below.

"Bernie was really excited about his new album, Working Man, and proud of the tracks featured on it," says Fran Marsden, Bernie's widow. "After the last three albums of covers he was keen for his fans to hear some new, original songs. He loved working on them in the studio during lockdown and he couldn't wait to get the album out into the world. Conquest Music were considering delaying the release until 2024 out of respect, but knowing Bernie's eagerness to get the album out there, we want to follow his wishes and release it as planned."

"Bernie Marsden was far more than an artist to Conquest Music," says Conquest's Alan Bambrough. "He has been a great friend and mentor for many years and was a huge part of our decision to form the label. His Kings album was our first release and we are proud to work with his company, Little House Music in releasing some of his finest ever work. We are heartbroken at Bernie’s passing and thought the right and respectful thing to do would be to postpone the release until next year. Fran Marsden convinced us that Bernie would want the Working Man album to come out as planned."

Working Man will be available in limited edition 2CD and double burgundy vinyl variants, both of which are packaged with a bonus disc of 10 more new recordings that include some reworkings of classic Whitesnake songs.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

2CD

Disc 1:

"Being Famous"

"Midtown"

"Longtime"

"Invisible"

"Son I've Never Known"

"Steelhouse Mountain"

"Working Man"

"Valentine's Day"

"Savannah"

"Bad Reputation"

"You Know"

"The Pearl"

Disc 2:

"Look At Me Now"

"Midnight Believer"

"Who's Fooling Who"

"Just Don't Have The Time"

"Foolish Day"

"Here I Go Again"

"Ain't No Love In The Heart of The City"

"Til The Day I Die"

"Time Is Right For Love"

"Come On In My Kitchen"

2LP

Side One:

"Being Famous"

"Midtown"

"Longtime"

"Invisible"

"Son I've Never Known"

"Steelhouse Mountain"

Side Two:

"Working Man"

"Valentine's Day"

"Savannah"

"Bad Reputation"

"You Know"

"The Pearl"

Side Three:

"Look At Me Now"

"Midnight Believer"

"Who's Fooling Who"

"Just Don't Have The Time"

"Foolish Day"

Side Four:

"Here I Go Again"

"Ain't No Love In The Heart of The City"

"Til The Day I Die"

"Time Is Right For Love"

"Come On In My Kitchen"

