LAURENNE/LOUHIMO Debut "To The Wall" Music Video; Due Working On New Album
July 10, 2023, 59 minutes ago
Powerhouse Finnish vocalists Noora Louhimo (Battle Beast) and Netta Laurenne (Smackbound), under the banner Laurenne/Louhimo, are working on their sophomore album, but they took the time to shoot a video for "To The Wall", a track from their debut album, The Reckoning. Watch the clip below, and stay tuned for updates from the duo.
The Reckoning is available on CD/LP/Digital. Order/save here.
Tracklisting:
"Time To Kill The Night"
"The Reckoning"
"Tongue Of Dirt"
"Striking Like A Thunder"
"Bitch Fire"
"Hurricane Love"
"To The Wall"
"Viper's Kiss"
"Walk Through Fire"
"Dancers Of Truth"
"Striking Like A Thunder" video:
"Viper's Kiss":
"The Reckoning" video:
"Bitch Fire" video: