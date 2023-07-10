LAURENNE/LOUHIMO Debut "To The Wall" Music Video; Due Working On New Album

Powerhouse Finnish vocalists Noora Louhimo (Battle Beast) and Netta Laurenne (Smackbound), under the banner Laurenne/Louhimo, are working on their sophomore album, but they took the time to shoot a video for "To The Wall", a track from their debut album, The Reckoning. Watch the clip below, and stay tuned for updates from the duo.

The Reckoning is available on CD/LP/Digital. Order/save here.

Tracklisting:

"Time To Kill The Night"

"The Reckoning"

"Tongue Of Dirt"

"Striking Like A Thunder"

"Bitch Fire"

"Hurricane Love"

"To The Wall"

"Viper's Kiss"

"Walk Through Fire"

"Dancers Of Truth"

"Striking Like A Thunder" video:

"Viper's Kiss":

"The Reckoning" video:

"Bitch Fire" video: