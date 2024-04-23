LEAGUE OF DISTORTION Drop New Single "My Hate Will Go On"; Music Video Streaming

Modern metal force, League Of Distortion, have revealed their new single, "My Hate Will Go On”, featuring hard beats and bludgeoning guitar riffs. The track is a raw onslaught and embodies everything League Of Distortion stands for: sincerity, honesty and incredible power blasting into the listeners face. Interchanging and irresistible, soft and aggressive vocals fire with emotion, reflecting Ace’s inner “hate” that can no longer be contained. The track is accompanied by a music video that stuns like a short action film, in which a fictional young Ace watching her parents being murdered is nowadays making sure to get her revenge 20 years later.

Formed by Anna Brunner (Exit Eden) and Jim Müller (Kissin’ Dynamite), the band took the scene by storm with their self-titled debut album, and their most successful song, "Wolf Or Lamb”, reached over 1 million streams on Spotify. Beyond this, they rocked the stages at Summer Breeze, Metalfest Open Air and Baltic Open Air, and joined the legendary Kamelot on their Awaken the World tour. With their newest single "My Hate Will Go On”, the quartet proves they’re a perfect modern metal match combining performance, composition, provocation and pure emotion.

League Of Distortion on “My Hate Will Go On”: "Yes, we are back with a new song that is like a good punch in your face. Provocative and strong as ever, with a deep message processing injustice. We’ve been working hard behind the scenes and are proud to share this new song and video with you now. This is a promise that we will not surrender and there will be more from League Of Distortion coming soon."

Watch the official music video for “My Hate Will Go On”:

On November 24, 2022 League Of Distortion released their self-titled debut album.

The band on League Of Distortion: "With this debut album, we lay the cornerstone of League Of Distortion. Processing the cruel and capricious reality, with straight-forward, provocative and very personal topics, we are distorting perspective and creating tremendously powerful music. League Of Distortion is here to stay and we welcome you to be a part of this from the very beginning."

Tracklisting:

"Wolf Or Lamb"

"My Revenge"

"It Hurts So Good" (feat. Annisokay)

"L.O.D."

"I'm A Bitch"

"Rebel By Choice"

"Solitary Confinement"

"SIN"

"The Bitter End"

"Do You Really Think I Fuckin' Care"

“I’m A Bitch” video:

“It Hurts So Good” video:

"My Revenge" video:

"Wolf Or Lamb" video:

League Of Distortion are:

Anna “Ace” Brunner - Vocals

Jim “Arro” Müller - Guitar

Felix “Ax” Rehmann - Bass

Tino “Aeon” Calmbach – Drums

(Photo - Janis Hinz)