LEAGUE OF DISTORTION Unleash New Single "Chainsaw"; Music Video

Modern metal band, League Of Distortion, has unveiled their new track, “Chainsaw”, taken from the upcoming album, Galvanize, out October 25 via Napalm Records. The song features a powerful electronic intro, hard-hitting verses, a catchy chorus and showcases Anna “Ace” Brunner’s (Exit Eden) commanding vocals alongside Jim "Arro" Müller’s (Kissin’ Dynamite) dynamic guitar riffs and cutting energetic shouts.

With the lyrics, League Of Distortion are tackling the injustice and hypocrisy taking place every day all over the world. In combination with the official music video, that delivers finest horror movie vibes, it gets undoubtedly clear that “Chainsaw” is a modern metal hymn that fills the listeners with energy and hope.



Two years ago, the band entered the scene with their bombastic self-titled debut album, delivering a fresh sound and unique style that interprets modern metal in a creative way. Now, the German quartet is about to make a ferocious statement with their second album, Galvanize. Their most successful song, "Wolf Or Lamb”, reached over 1 million streams, and beyond this, they demonstrated their raging live performance at major festivals like Metalfest, Rock Harz, Baltic Open Air and Castle Rock, as well as an absolute kick-ass show at Summer Breeze in 2023. In addition, they took various stages by storm as support for German stadium rockers Kissin’ Dynamite, metalcore heroes Caliban on their German tour, and the legendary Kamelot on their European tour. Later this year, League Of Distortion will hit various stages for their very first headline tour in fall and winter, kicking off November 15 in Cologne.

League Of Distortion on “Chainsaw”: "Our new single ‘Chainsaw’ cuts deep with its unapologetic commentary on the brutality of life, injustice, and karma. It channels our rage and frustration of living in a world where greed and hypocrisy reign. The song serves as both a warning and a catharsis — reminding us that vengeance and consequence are inevitable. This track is a sonic explosion of rebellion, a visceral call for justice in a broken system.”

Watch the official music video:

League Of Distortion is composed of the aformentioned, talented vocalist Anna “Ace” Brunner (Exit Eden) and exceptional guitarist Jim “Arro” Müller (Kissin’ Dynamite), who succeeds on this album as vocalist as well. Together with the strong and steady beats of drummer Tino “Aeon” Calmbach and edgy rhythm of bassist Felix “Ax” Rehmann, the quartet is ready to add to their wins with their newest onslaught.

Starting off, the brute title track sets the tone for this relentless album, as an electronic intro is followed by a stomping verse. This soon melds with a blasting chorus and catchy melody, as Ace’s forceful vocals unleash her power and incredible skills. Followed by previously released single "My Hate Will Go On”, the intense track is a raw onslaught embodying everything League Of Distortion stands for - sincerity, honesty and incredible power - topped by hard beats and bludgeoning guitar riffs. Interchanging and irresistible, soft and aggressive vocals fire with emotion, reflecting Ace’s inner “hate” that can no longer be contained. The indisputable center of the music is her voice, as the quartet bleeds the essence of League Of Distortion into the track - bravely reflecting on the painful, dark parts of life. But instead of falling deeper into despair, the musical force turns darkness into relentless power, taking these obstacles head on.

With intense and empowering tracks like the aggressive and forward stomping “My Enemy” and “Suck My Blood”, the band is self-assured with lyrics reflecting toxic relationships and defending against an oppressor. Thematically similar, speeding “The Crown” further impresses with incredible synthesizers evoking invincibility. Another standout track is “In our DNA”, featuring guest genre-mates Cypecore, which addresses the long-standing debate of nature vs. nurture and is underlined by stunning male and female vocal lines. This potent combination can also be found on “Crucify Me”, which bribes with a stomping rhythm. Musically, the band doesn’t shy away from crossing genre-boundaries, proven on tracks like “What's Wrong With Her?”, which deals with the theme of envy and competitive behavior among women. The song boasts a reggae inspired intro before bursting into an intense modern metal wall of sound with electronic elements and rap-like vocals. Similarly, genre-fusing is “Anti-Hero”, with rap and hip hop-beats in the verses that build up to a hymnic metal chorus.

Galvanize is like a brutal thunderstorm of unbound energy, guiding the listener into eternal darkness while still shining with the bright, lightning-like energy that lies within. The quartet proves they’re a perfect modern metal match, combining creative performance, composition, provocation and pure emotion. It’s clear that this album is only the beginning of an untamable modern metal storm.

League Of Distortion on Galvanize: “We are excited and euphoric to share this second album with you. Yes, the relentless modern metal storm is raging on. Untamed and rampant we are again, openly and honestly speaking our minds, trying to process what's going on in this world, sharing very personal topics and lyrics and providing a badass sound-wall. Fearless of crossing lines and musically borders we created an album which has its own personality and sound.”

Galvanize will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Gatefold Red

- CD Digisleeve + Shirt Bundle

- 1CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Galvanize tracklisting:

"Galvanize"

"My Hate Will Go On"

"Chainsaw"

"Suck My Blood"

"My Enemy"

"What's Wrong With Her?"

"In Our DNA"

"Crucify Me"

"Anti-Hero"

"The Crown"

"Galvanize" video:

"My Hate Will Go On" video:

Experience League Of Distortion live:

November

15 - Köln, Germany - Helios37

16 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

22 - Stuttgart, Germany - Club Zentral

29 - München, Germany - Backstage Club

30 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central

December

5 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

6 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash

League Of Distortion are:

Anna “Ace” Brunner - Vocals

Jim “Arro” Müller - Guitar

Felix “Ax” Rehmann - Bass

Tino “Aeon” Calmbach – Drums

(Photo - Janis Hinz)