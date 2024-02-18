LEAH Releases New Album The Glory And The Fallen

The Glory And The Fallen is Celtic metal singer-songwriter Leah's most epic and groundbreaking project yet - a monumental soundscape inspired by fantasy, history and personal journey.

This much-anticipated, new release features a who’s who of renowned musicians with appearances from Mark Jansen (Epica, MaYaN), Timo Somers (Arjen Lucassen, ex-Delain), Sander Zoer (Delain), and was produced by Oliver Philipps (Everon, Phantasma). The amazing artwork was created by Giannis Nakos (Kamelot, Evergrey, Amaranthe).

Leah comments: "This is one of my biggest projects to date. Not only because there were more people involved, but also because of the scope of the music itself and the way I challenged myself in the songwriting process, and vocally. I think you’ll hear a continuation of my evolution as a songwriter and vocalist. This collection of songs is very much the classic LEAH sound but also explores some new territory that I think you’ll really enjoy."

Leah will also be treating fans to an instrumental album and folk versions of several songs from the album, providing a full experience for a wide range of musical tastes.

Order Leah's sixth album, The Glory And The Fallen now. Check out Leah’s past work on Bandcamp.