LEAVES' EYES Release Piano Version Of "Dark Love Empress"

Leaves' Eyes, featuring Angel Nation singer Elina Siirala, have released a piano version of "Dark Love Empress". Check it out below and pick it up here.

Elina: "'Dark Love Empress' is one of my favourite songs to play live! It’s such a dynamic song with powerful lyrics and this combination gave a perfect canvas for creating a more delicate version of it. It felt very natural to play the piano arrangement as the song gives me so many visual images alongside the musical inspiration. This piano version brings out a whole different side of the song also vocally and that’s one of the reasons I love making acoustic versions of our songs."

The original version of the song appears on the band's 2020 album, The Last Viking.

Angel Nation will reissue their debut album, Tears Of Lust, on CD and digital on October 7 via Inner Wound Recordings.

The album was originally released under the band name EnkElination in 2014 before the band changed their name to Angel Nation in 2016.

Angel Nation comments: "We're excited to announce a brand new re-release of our first album Tears Of Lust on 7th October 2022 via Inner Wound Recordings. The idea that originated from the fans has materialized! The new pressing will include a full history of the album written by Elina, new pictures and of course the album cover with the new band name! Also included are three bonus tracks: 'Do It Anyway', 'Devil's Voice Inside' (remixed and remastered) and 'Fly Away'."

Tears Of Lust (2022 Reissue) tracklisting:

"Tears Of Lust"

"Higher Ground"

"Never Ending"

"Lullaby"

"Insane"

"What Have You Become"

"Reborn"

"Chimeras"

"Changeling"

"Abyss"

"Last Time Together"

"Do It Anyway" (Bonus Track)

"Devil's Voice Inside" (Bonus Track)

"Fly Away" (Bonus Track)

Upcoming Angel Nation shows:

October

13 - Underworld - London, UK

14 - Whittles Oldham - Oldham, UK

15 - Scruffy Murphy's - Birmingham, UK

16 - Bannerman's Bar - Edinburgh, UK