LED ZEPPELIN - Delayed Feature Length Documentary Becoming Led Zeppelin Now Includes Bath Festival 1970 Footage

According to LedZepNews, the latest version of Becoming Led Zeppelin, the delayed feature-length documentary about the origins of Led Zeppelin, includes recently surfaced footage of Led Zeppelin performing at Bath Festival on June 28, 1970.

Multiple sources familiar with an updated cut of the film which has been privately screened during the past year have told LedZepNews that Bath Festival footage has been added into Becoming Led Zeppelin following its public premiere in 2021.

After LedZepNews contacted the filmmakers behind Becoming Led Zeppelin for comment on this story, footage of Led Zeppelin performing at Bath Festival in 1970 was deleted from YouTube. This follows the removal of three other pieces of rare footage because of their inclusion in the film.

Film licensing business Kinolibrary has made the footage available for licensing and previously uploaded three clips of it to YouTube. However, those videos have now been made private.

The latest cut of Becoming Led Zeppelin may even feature scenes towards the end of the film where Jimmy Page is seen watching the Bath Festival footage and reacting to it, LedZepNews has learned.

When “Becoming Led Zeppelin” was publicly shown during its premiere in Venice in September 2021, that version of the film concluded with footage of Led Zeppelin performing at the Royal Albert Hall in London on January 9, 1970.

Read the complete report here.

Led Zeppelin's documentary, Becoming Led Zeppelin, debuted September 4th, 2021 at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy. Directed by Bernard MacMahon, the movie chronicles the iconic band's "meteoric rise to stardom." Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, who premiered Becoming Led Zeppelin at the fest, took to social media on September 9th with the following statement:

"I recently returned from the Venice Film Festival where the world premiere of Becoming Led Zeppelin was unveiled. With Bernard MacMahon (the director), Allison McGourty (producer of the film) and accompanied by Scarlett Sabet, we were about to feel the feedback of the documentary.

The first run was 2pm on Saturday 4th September. The full capacity audience were already in the venue (COVID restrictions observed) before we were due to enter and welcome the audience and to say hello. There was a 10 minute standing ovation before a word was said. The audience bestowed such affection before the viewing it was quite overwhelming. As the film progressed the enthusiasm intensified and certain sequences were followed by applause. The audience were really connected and it was interesting to witness the communication and enthusiasm the event and the film were generating. After the closing credits, the audience rose to their feet and gave us another standing ovation, a thank you that I can’t convey in words, but boy did I feel it.

That evening there was to be a midnight showing and I wanted to attend that as well. Bernard and I introduced the film to another enthusiastic audience and another standing ovation. It was so energising to feel the love, joy and anticipation from the public. The world press from the next couple of days was equally encouraging. They had had a private viewing so the questions were totally relative to the film documentary. The film had clearly touched the hearts of both audience and critics alike.

Thank you to the Venice Film Festival.

Thank you to the fans.

Thanks to you for your loyal support through the years.

Just now awaiting the announcement for the official release of the film and the day we can all see Becoming Led Zeppelin."