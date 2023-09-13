LED ZEPPELIN – Fourth Album To Be Reissued On Clear Vinyl To Celebrate Atlantic Records’ 75th Anniversary

As part of the celebration of 75 years of Atlantic Records, Led Zeppelin IV will be released on 180g crystal clear vinyl, available worldwide October 27. The album was originally issued in November 1971.

Led Zeppelin IV is the band’s best-selling album and is certified 24x platinum in the U.S. and 2x diamond in Canada.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Black Dog”

“Rock And Roll”

“The Battle Of Evermore”

“Stairway To Heaven”

Side B

“Misty Mountain Hop”

“Four Sticks”

“Going To California”

“When The Levee Breaks”