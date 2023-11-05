LED ZEPPELIN Guitarist JIMMY PAGE Performs Live For The First Time In Eight Years (Video)

On November 3rd, Led Zeppelin guitar legend Jimmy Page came out of his self-imposed exile and made a surprise appearance at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony for the late Link Wray. It was his fisrt live performance in eight years.

Prior to taking the stage, Page appeared in a pre-recorded message recalling hearing Wray's instrumenta, "Rumble", for the first time, saying "The first time I heard it, I remember listening to it with such awe, because I thought 'What is this?'. In those days, there were many guitar instrumentals, but as a 14-year-old kid who could barely play the guitar, it really had an effect on me. The vigor and the strength and the power in it. And you know something else... it was fearless. It was just phenomenal. The essence of cool."

Check out Page performing "Rumble" live below.

Link Wray was a guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist who became popular in the late 1950s. "Rumble", released in 1958, reached the Top 20 in the US and was one of the earliest songs in rock to utilize distortion and tremolo. Rolling Stone ranked Wray at #45 on its list of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time. He received two nominations for the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame, prior to being inducted in the Musical Influence category this year.