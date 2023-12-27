LED ZEPPELIN Live In Germany, 1980 - Previously Unseen Photos Published Online

Led Zeppelin News is reporting that previously unseen photographs of Led Zeppelin performing in Dortmund, Germany on June 17, 1980, taken by Herbert Fittinghoff, have been published online. Check out the photos here.

Audio of the concert, the opening show of the band's 1980 Tour Over Europe, is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

"Train Kept A Rollin'"

"Nobody's Fault But Mine"

"Black Dog"

"In The Evening"

"Rain Song"

"Hot Dog"

"All My Love"

"Trampled Underfoot"

"Since I've Been Loving You"

"Achilles Last Stand"

"White Summer / Black Mountainside"

"Kashmir"

"Stairway To Heaven"

"Rock And Roll"

"Whole Lotta Love" / "Heartbreaker"