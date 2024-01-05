LED ZEPPELIN – New Footage Surfaces Of 1977 Pontiac Silverdome Show

Speedy has uploaded new 8mm footage of Led Zeppelin’s 1977 show in Detroit, MI at the Pontiac Silverdome.

A description reads: “Step into the time machine with us and experience the magic of Led Zeppelin at The Pontiac Silverdome on April 30, 1977! This historic concert, part of their final North American tour, captures the essence of a band at the height of their powers.

“Join us as we revisit a pivotal moment in rock history, marking the end of an era for Led Zeppelin's large-scale concerts in the United States. Feel the energy, hear the roar of the crowd, and let the music transport you back to the golden age of rock 'n' roll.

“Hit play and let the nostalgia unfold as we celebrate the extraordinary legacy of Led Zeppelin in this legendary performance at The Pontiac Silverdome.

A team of four put together the footage with the 8mm film transfer handled by The Genesis Museum, production by Ikhnaton, film restoration by Etienne, and audio sync by LedZepFilm.