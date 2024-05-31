LED ZEPPELIN - Previously Unheard 1972 Concert From Newcastle, UK Surfaces Online; Audio

Led Zeppelin Boots has uploaded new source audio of Led Zeppelin performing live in Newcastle, UK on December 1, 1972.

A message accompanying the clip states: "I'm proud to unveil a brand new source for the band's 2nd show in Newcastle during their Winter 1972/1973 UK tour! This new source is quite muffled, hissy, and distorted with several cuts throughout and the latter half of the show missing. But hey, a new source is a new source right? And the old source for this show is ROUGH (like, one of the worst tapes of the band ever) so any improvement is welcome, no matter how small. The show itself (at least from what can be gleaned from these tapes) is pretty solid and energetic overall. Special thanks to the taper for taping this show, my good friend ledzepfilm for revising this tape, and to Mysterii for the thumbnail!"

(Thanks: Led Zeppelin News)