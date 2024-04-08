LED ZEPPELIN - Previously Unreleased Fan-Filmed 8mm Footage Of 1975 Montreal Show Surfaces On YouTube

Previously unreleased footage of Led Zeppelin performing in Montreal, Quebec on February 6, 1975 is streaming on YouTube. According to Led Zeppelin News, the video below is the longest 8mm footage of a Led Zeppelin performance to surface. The newly emerged footage was shot by Jim Kelly, known as Speedy, a photographer who filmed many bands.

Speedy: "Experience a legendary night in rock history with Led Zeppelin's iconic performance at the Montreal Forum on February 6th, 1975. This exclusive footage captures the energy and brilliance of one of the greatest rock bands of all time, as they mesmerize the audience with their electrifying stage presence and timeless music. With a runtime of 51 minutes, this extended footage offers an immersive journey through Zeppelin's iconic tracks and captivating live performance."

Setlist:

"Rock and Roll"

"Sick Again"

"Over the Hills and Far Away"

"In My Time of Dying" (Blind Willie Johnson cover)

"The Song Remains the Same"

"The Rain Song"

"Kashmir"

"No Quarter"

"Trampled Under Foot"

"Moby Dick"

"Dazed and Confused" (Jake Holmes cover)

"Stairway to Heaven"

Encore:

"Whole Lotta Love"

"Black Dog"

"Heartbreaker"