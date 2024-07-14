LED ZEPPELIN - Previously Unseen Concert Footage From 1973 In Vienna Surfaces Online

"It's very nice to be here in Vienna, you've even got some good groupies," says Led Zeppelin vocalist Robert Plant on stage in Vienna, Austria on March 16, 1973.

The following previously unseen Super 8 film footage, courtesy of Mead Eblan and LedZepFilm, is something of a holy grail... the now earliest known footage from 1973 of Led Zeppelin's legendary show at the Stadthalle in Vienna.

