LED ZEPPELIN's JIMMY PAGE Honoured At British Ambassador’s Residence In Washington; Photos

Led Zeppelin News is reporting that Jimmy Page’s career and history of charity work was honoured at a high-profile dinner and celebration held at the British Ambassador’s Residence in Washington, D.C. on September 19.

The event was co-hosted by Karen Pierce, the British ambassador to the US, and featured some of the top lawmakers in the US government.

Grace Potter performed a cover of “Whole Lotta Love” for the guests in attendance, which included Page’s girlfriend Scarlett Sabet.

