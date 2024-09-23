LED ZEPPELIN's JIMMY PAGE Honoured At British Ambassador’s Residence In Washington; Photos

September 23, 2024, 29 minutes ago

news hard rock jimmy page led zeppelin

Led Zeppelin News is reporting that Jimmy Page’s career and history of charity work was honoured at a high-profile dinner and celebration held at the British Ambassador’s Residence in Washington, D.C. on September 19.

The event was co-hosted by Karen Pierce, the British ambassador to the US, and featured some of the top lawmakers in the US government.

Grace Potter performed a cover of “Whole Lotta Love” for the guests in attendance, which included Page’s girlfriend Scarlett Sabet.

