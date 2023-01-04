LED ZEPPELIN Tribute THE MOBY DICKS Feat. Former WHITESNAKE, OZZY OSBOURNE Members Line Up Dates In Las Vegas, Hollywood

The Moby Dicks, the Led Zeppelin tribute act featuring drummer Brian Tichy (The Dead Daisies, Whitesnake, Foreigner), vocalist Chas West (Resurrection Kings, West Bound, The Jason Bonham Band, Lynch Mob), bassist Phil Soussan (Last In Line, Ozzy Osbourne), guitarist Brent Woods (Sebastian Bach, Chevy Metal) and keyboardist Gregg Fox (Renaissance Rock Orchestra), have lined up dates in Las Vegas and Hollywood.

The band will perform two nights - Friday, January 6 & Saturday, January 7 - at Count's Vamp'd in Las Vegas, Nevada. Special guests for the shows are Hollywood Gods N' Monsters.

The Moby Dicks will also perform at Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 5. This show is rescheduled from the original date on January 4.

