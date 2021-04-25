Legendary Producer MICHAEL WAGENER Announces His Retirement

As iconic German music producer, mixer, and engineer Michael Wagener celebrates his 70th birthday today, April 25th, he also announces his retirement with the following statement:

"Hello everybody.

I have now been active in the music business for over 50 years and I think it’s time to retire and get out and catch up on some vacations. I have sold the studio and Double Trouble Productions does no longer exist as an official company.

I had an amazing time and met a ton of wonderful people and I am thankful for having been able to work with such great musicians and create such wonderful music.

Now it’s time to see some more of the world.

This site will eventually disappear. No more mixes, productions and workshops. The studio has been sold and except for some guitars, amps and minimal studio gear there is not much left here.

I want to thank you all for allowing me to live a great life and to do what I love. I am looking at a future of lots of traveling; it has been a great trip so far."

Wagener was the original guitarist for Accept. At the age of 18, he was drafted into the German army, thereby necessitating his departure from the band. After completing his military service, Wagener started work as an audio engineer in Hamburg in 1972. After befriending vocalist Don Dokken, Wagener moved to Los Angeles, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Michael Wagener has produced and/or mixed albums by Accept, Alice Cooper, Dokken, Extreme, Great White, Hammerfall, Megadeth, Metallica, Mötley Crüe, Ozzy Osbourne, Overkill, Poison, Skid Row, Stryper, Testament, Warrant, W.A.S.P., and White Lion, amongst others.