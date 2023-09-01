Legendary Producer TED TEMPLEMAN On VAN HALEN's "Eruption" - "I’d Never Heard Anything That Brilliant"

In a new interview with Guitar Player, producer Ted Templeman reveals how he helped turn Eddie Van Halen’s “warm up” into one of the greatest solos of all time, “Eruption”. An excerpt follows...

Guitar Player: “Eruption” is considered one of the greatest guitar solos of all time. Tell me about the origins of that.

Ted Templeman: "I was in this little room making phone calls next to the recording studio, and I walked in and Ed was sitting there kind of playing it. And I went, 'What’s that?' and he said, 'It’s just something I warm up with before each show.' And I said, 'Donn, roll tape!' and he said, 'I’m rolling.'

He heard it too and he’d already pressed “record.” So it just went – boom – and we got it, just like that. I’d never heard anything like that. I’d never heard that kind of tapping. I’d never heard anything that brilliant, and Ed said, 'No, it’s nothing.'”

Back in 2021, Hachette Books released the 336-page hardcover book, Eruption: Conversations With Eddie Van Halen, by music journalists Brad Tolinski and Chris Gill.

Eruption offers a look at guitar legend Eddie Van Halen via a groundbreaking oral history composed of more than 50+ hours of interviews with Eddie, his family, and friends.

Published to coincide with the 1st anniversary of his death from cancer on October 6, 2020, the book highlights his greatest triumphs as a groundbreaking musician, including an unprecedented dive into Van Halen’s masterpiece 1984. It takes an unflinching look at Eddie’s early struggles as a young Dutch immigrant unable to speak English, which resulted in lifelong issues with social anxiety and substance abuse. It also examines his brilliance as an inventor who changed the face of guitar manufacturing, as well as his turbulent marriage to Valerie Bertinelli and his relationships with bandmates David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar.

