Legendary RUSH And QUEENSRŸCHE Producer PETER COLLINS Dead At Age 73

Sadly, well-respected British record producer Peter Collins (Rush, Queensrÿche, Bon Jovi, Alice Cooper) has passed away; he was 73 years old. Collins died of pancreatic cancer in June 2024 at his home in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rush shared their feelings about this loss via social media with the following statement:

"Peter Collins was our beloved producer for 4 albums. First on Power Windows (‘85), then Hold Your Fire (‘87), Counterparts (‘93) and Test For Echo (‘96). We loved seeing him in Nashville when we came through on tour. He had a mischievous, beaming smile and great sense of humour. He will be so missed…. RIP Mr. Big."

Drummer Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater, The Winery Dogs, Sons Of Apollo) also took to social media with the following comments:

"Sad to hear of the passing of legendary Producer Peter Collins. I had the honor of working with Peter making the first Flying Colors album back in 2011. He also Produced such classic albums as Rush’s Power Windows & Counterparts and Queensryche’s Operation: Mindcrime & Empire among so many others…He was an absolute pleasure to work with and gave us so many great memories and hilarious expressions & quotes that we still reference to this day…(that is his voice that kicks off the 1st FC album “standby studio and good luck”)." #RIPPeterCollins