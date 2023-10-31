Legendary SPINAL TAP Bassist DEREK SMALLS Announces Deluxe Edition Of 2018's Smalls Change With Halloween Special; “Hell Toupee” Live Video Streaming

To herald the November release of the deluxe version of his 2018 album, Smalls Change – Meditations Upon Aging, and to mark Halloween, today Derek Smalls unveils an unreleased live video of the album’s most demonic track, “Hell Toupee”. The bass force, formerly of the fabled heavy metal band formerly known as Spinal Tap, is back, and back with a vengeance. The video comes hot on the heels of the September release of “Must Crush Barbie” and marks a stunning renaissance for the embodiment of ‘Lukewarm Water.'

“The two scariest things I can think of are, A: Satan, and B, hair loss," says Smalls. "In this song, I imagine what happens when B happens to A. The answer, of course, is Hell Toupee.”

Recorded at a packed-out concert at The Palace Los Angeles in November 2019 and accompanied by The Hungarian Studio Orchestra, “Hell Toupee”, written by Smalls, is the 10th track from Smalls Change. The live version will be one of two new tracks to be featured on the new deluxe album. The other is a live version of “She Puts The Bitch In Obituary”, recorded at the same concert and featuring the celebrated actress and comedian Jane Lynch.

Following the likes of Taylor Swift, U2, and even The Beatles, Smalls is in good company when it comes to revisiting his songbook. The album, Smalls Change, is a poignant and oftentimes furious contemplation on aging that explores the passing of time and all things loud. It possesses the edgy rawness and Rock God sensibility that was always shared by Derek and his fellow former band members, Nigel Tufnel and David St. Hubbins and is now all too evident in his solo work. The album features some of the greatest talents of rock and roll music and beyond including Donald Fagen, Dweezil Zappa, Rick Wakeman, Richard Thompson, Steve Lukather, Joe Satriani, Waddy Wachtel, Michael League, Jeff "Skunk" Baxter, Paul Shaffer, Steve Vai, Larry Carlton, Judith Owen, Jane Lynch and The Hungarian Studio Orchestra. Smalls Change is produced by C J Vanston.

When it was first released, Smalls described Smalls Change as “halfway between rage against the dying of the light and trying to find the light.” He now says, “Forget the light…Turn up the sound.”

A full tracklisting and a release date will be announced in the next few weeks.

“Hell Toupee” live video:

(Photo - Rob Shanahan)