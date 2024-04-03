Legendary Tampa Studio MORRISOUND Awarded Historical Marker To Honor Contributions Made To The Music Industry

The original location of Morrisound Recording studio in Temple Terrace, FL has been awarded a historical marker by the Hillsborough County Historical Advisory Council.

"We are pleased to announce that Hillsborough County has awarded Morrisound Recording, Inc. a Historical Marker to honor the contributions that were made to the music industry by Morrisound and its staff, especially in the field of extreme metal production," states a message from the studio. "The marker will be placed at the site of our earlier studios on 56th St. in Temple Terrace, the site of some of the most well-known extreme metal recordings during the 1980’s and 90’s. The photo below shows our staff in 1992, which includes nearly everyone that worked on those records.

"To celebrate this recognition, we have designed a special T-shirt featuring our vintage logo from the 1980’s and 90’s across the front, and on the back, a tour-style listing of the top 20 all-time best selling* Death Metal albums produced at Morrisound Recording. This limited-edition T-shirt is available only through our website, Morrisound.com. Click on the “Merch” tab. Proceeds from the sale of this shirt will go toward the cost of the Historic Marker Plaque."

* These 20 albums are from the top selling 23 Death Metal albums of all time based on data from Soundscan.