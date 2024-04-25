LEVIATHAN PROJECT Return With Third Full Length Album, Adding VINNY APPICE To Lineup Alongside TIM "RIPPER" OWENS

Leviathan Project is a powerful metal ensemble featuring Tim “Ripper” Owens (KK’s Priest), Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath), Bobby Koelble (Death), Matt Nardo (Producer), and Tom Kay (Britny Fox).

Collectively, they tap into the late 70’s and early 80’s sound that defined a generation. The result is an aggressive and captivating group that combines traditional metal with soaring melodies, haunting vocals and other worldly guitars.

Leviathan Project have released MCMLXXXII digitally, and as a limited edition CD. In addition to the CD, there are several bundle options available which include a signed CD, Guitar Pick, T-Shirt and the first EP on cassette.

Limited edition bundles (while supplies last), can be ordered via the Leviathan Project Store here.

Product Includes:

- One (1) Leviathan Project - MCMLXXXII CD

- One (1) Leviathan Project - MCMLXXXII Autographed CD Bundle. Includes T-Shirt, Autographed CD and Guitar Pick.

- One (1) Leviathan Project - MCMLXXXII CD/Cassette Bundle. Includes T-Shirt, CD, Guitar Pick and It’s Their World Cassette.

MCMLXXXII tracklisting:



"Starlight"

"Spirits"

"The Darkness"

"Vampires"

"Nuclear Bomb"

"Justify"

"The Edge"

"Electric Waves"

"Starin Away" (Live)

"The Prophet"

"Leviathan" (Remix) CD only

"Solar Storm" (Remix) CD only

"Spirits" video: