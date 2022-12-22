LickLibrary's ANNA CARA Offers Guitar Lesson For BLACK SABBATH's "Into The Void"; Video

LickLibrary's Anna Cara is back with a new guitar lesson. Watch as Anna shows how to play "Into The Void" by Black Sabbath. Get your "Into The Void" guitar backing track here.

Previous Anna Cara guitar lessons can be found below.

In this Mötley Crüe guitar cover, Anna shows us how to play the main riffs and guitar solo of "Looks That Kill" with multiple camera angles to show us the exact chords and phrasing as used by Mick Mars.

Get your "Looks That Kill" guitar lesson here, and get your "Looks That Kill" backing track here.

In the video below, Anna shows us how to play "Ace Of Spades" on guitar. The often-forgotten verse riffs are extremely heavy and very useful to learn as they encourage stronger picking technique and they're just so much fun to play! We also get to learn how to play the "Ace Of Spades" guitar solos written by the unsung hero of Motörhead, "Fast" Eddie Clarke.

Get your Motörhead guitar lessons here, and get your "Ace Of Spades" backing track here.