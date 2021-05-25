LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Celebrates World Goth Day - "You Deserve Love And Respect Even If Every Day Is Halloween In Your World"

Former Cradle Of Filth keyboardist / backing vocalist turned solo artist Lindsay Schoolcraft has shared the following message on social media:

"On my weekend off I missed the chance to celebrate World Goth Day (May 22nd) with the global tribe. But I was there in spirit.

I think us spooky creatures really do have this incredible courage to be ourselves from baby baby all the way to elder goth. But the courage to be yourself shows up in many other forms. Here is what I’ve learned from my experience:

The courage to be yourself comes from valuing your own opinion and not allowing the opinions of others to seep into your mind and like a poison take you away from living the life you’ve always wanted.

The courage to be yourself also means leaving a toxic relationship, friend circle, work environment, or setting boundaries with unsupportive people. You can’t fully become the person you want to be if you go where you are tolerated and not where you are celebrated. You have to protect your goals, dreams, and ambitions to see them come to fruition.

People who know themselves encourage others to be themselves, too. They know how transformative stepping into your true authentic self is and the super human it allows you to become. Surround yourself with this type of person every chance you get.

Over time we find the courage to be ourselves, but before then we often hide behind the examples left by others. While comfortable, I encourage everyone everywhere to practice the confidence to develop their own unique expression. Hiding behind someone else’s example only suffocates your own unique voice from being heard.

And lastly, the hardest truth it’s taken me the courage to accept: those who truly love you don’t let who you are or what you look like to get in the way of that love. If they do that’s a condition and conditional love isn’t love at all. But remember it’s a poor reflection of them and not of you.

You matter, your life matters, you deserve love and respect even if every day is Halloween in your world. And if stepping into your true authentic self matters to you then work for it, fight for it, and be it proudly every single day until you hit your grave."

World Goth Day celebrates the sub cultural aspects of the Goth subculture. Aspects of the culture like fashion, music and art are celebrated by fashion shows, art exhibitions and music performance. Many of the events feature local Goth bands, and some have taken on a charity aspect with events in the United Kingdom and Australia supporting favoured charities like the UK Sophie Lancaster Foundation, a charity that tries to curb prejudice and hatred against subcultures.

Delain's 2012 single, "We Are The Others", taken from the album of the same name, was inspired by the death of UK teen Sophie Lancaster, who was attacked along with her boyfriend in August 2007 by a group of teenage boys. She went into a coma and never regained consciousness. Sophie and her boyfriend were both part of the goth scene.

Five individuals were connected to the attack, but following extensive further investigations it appeared that up to fifteen people were in the area and may have witnessed or participated in the assault. The police identified "the gothic dress of the couple" as a possible motivation for the attack. The five teenage boys were charged with murder.