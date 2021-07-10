LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Guests On New NARAKA Single "Mother Of Shadows"; Official Video Streaming

French metallers Naraka have checked in with the following update:

"We present you 'Mother of Shadows', our second single taken from our upcoming album, In Tenebris, that will out October 8th, 2021. Lindsay Schoolcraft from Antiqva is on featuring on the song and the music video."

Lindsay: "Thank you to JP and the guys for having me on board for this song and letting me bring along my harp too! Their album is gonna be dripping with darkness and heaviness."





Naraka is a French metal band with members from Paris and Marseille. Naraka is a mix of modern, death and thrash metal with some few touches of black metal and arrangements orchestral like symphonic black metal. The debut album In Tenebris was mixed and mastered by Logan Mader and the artwork was created by Seth Siro Anton. There are two guest vocalists on the album: Veronica Bordachinni from Fleshgod Apocalypse on the track "Of Blood And Tears" and Lindsay Schoolcraft (ex-Cradle of Filth, Antiqva) on the track "Mother of Shadows". In October 2021, the band will be in support of Fleshgod Apocalypse on the Veleno European Tour.

Stay tuned for updates.

For information on Naraka go to their official websiite here.