LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Releases "Remember To Breathe" Single Featuring SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA On All Digital Platforms - "My Heaviest Track Yet"

Gothic metal singer / songwriter Lindsay Schoolcraft has checked in with a new update and music:

"This one is rather special because it’s the result of community. Community of musicians and community of fans.

The track was originally something I orchestrated that didn’t make a cut a few years back, but I loe how on Patreon I can just throw up my lost demos and the community there decides what path I go down next. I definitely have not been on the heavy train much the past few years, but it was time to change that.

The minute I came across this demo I knew it had to be another duet with the one and only Sarah Jezebel Deva and along the way the lovely and talented Mustis lended his piano talents (I’m still over the moon about that). I also couldn’t have done it without the super talented team that came on board.

Anyways, due to marketing school I’m labeling this as my heaviest solo track yet: Blackened Gothic Metal. But you can decide that for yourself. It’s rather perfect for this time of year."

Vocals: Lindsay Schoolcraft and Sarah Jezebel Deva

Piano: Mustis (Susperia, ex-Dimmu Borgir)

Guitars and Drums: Fabian (Antiqva)

Bass: Memnock

Additional Orchestration: Christopher Caouette